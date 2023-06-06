Trends :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Movies » Sexy! Sunny Leone Boldly Wears Blazer With No Top, Sizzles In Racy Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sexy! Sunny Leone Boldly Wears Blazer With No Top, Sizzles In Racy Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood star Sunny Leone is raising the heat in a bold topless blazer look as she poses for a racy photo shoot. Check out her sexy video here

Advertisement

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 14:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Leone looks smoking hot in her recent bold Instagram posts.
Sunny Leone looks smoking hot in her recent bold Instagram posts.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone is breaking the internet with her sexy video in a racy bikini from her exotic vacay and her blazer-with-no-bra look from her recent photo shoot.

Sunny, who is vacationing in Maldives, shared a hot video of her roaming on a beach wearing a stunning bikini which she teamed with a see-through shrug. “If only all walks were like this all day and everyday," Sunny shared alongside the video.

Sunny Leone looks smoking hot in her recent bold Instagram posts.

Advertisement

In another post, Sunny looked super hot in a shirtless blazer as she posed for a racy photo shoot for a magazine.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress recently made heads turn with her Cannes debut for Kennedy. In an interview, Sunny Leone, who plays Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, explained how the film changed people’s perceptions of her.

Speaking with Forbes India, Sunny Leone shared, “I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was."

Follow us on

About the Author

Shrishti NegiShrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film indu...Read More

first published: June 06, 2023, 14:28 IST
last updated: June 06, 2023, 14:28 IST
Read More