Sexy! Sunny Leone Boldly Wears Blazer With No Top, Sizzles In Racy Bikini, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sunny, who is vacationing in Maldives, shared a hot video of her roaming on a beach wearing a stunning bikini which she teamed with a see-through shrug. “If only all walks were like this all day and everyday," Sunny shared alongside the video.

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress recently made heads turn with her Cannes debut for Kennedy. In an interview, Sunny Leone, who plays Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, explained how the film changed people’s perceptions of her.

Speaking with Forbes India, Sunny Leone shared, “I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was."