Sunny Leone Channels Barbie: Apologises To Husband As She Says 'If Ryan Gosling is Ken, I Am His...'

Everyone is excited for the upcoming Barbie movie, premiering on July 21, 2023. The fever is catching on fast, and Bollywood is joining the Barbie bandwagon with a desi twist. Our favourite stars, from fashion icons to red carpet divas, are channeling their inner dolls and bringing a touch of Indian glamour to the Barbie universe. With stunning outfits, flawless makeup, and fabulous hairstyles, these Bollywood celebrities effortlessly embody the Barbie-inspired look.

Recently Sunny Leone, too, embraced her inner Barbie and into a real-life Barbie doll! With her orange bodycon dress, shiny pink blazer, and a sassy pink wig, she’s living the Barbie dream! And guess what? She’s grooving with none other than Ryan Gosling as Ken in the remix, all set to the catchy beats of Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night. Taking to social media, she shared the video and wrote in the caption: If

@RyanGosling is Ken, then I am def his #Barbie….sorry @DanielWeber99.