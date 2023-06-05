Sunny Leone Drops Fun Reel With Family From Her Beach Vacay, Says, 'This Is What Daniel And I...'

Sunny Leone is unquestionably chic. The actor and his family are now having a ball in the Maldives. Sunny recently travelled with her family to the island nation for a vacation, and ever then, her Instagram feed has been overflowing with images and videos of her seaside adventures. Just a few hours ago, Sunny gave a rocking start to our weekdays with a fast paced montage of videos and pictures encapsulating her sandy beach vacation.

On Monday, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and dropped a short reel consisting of snaps and videos of her kids doing cartwheels on the beach, adorable selfies, pool side shenanigans, cloudy sunsets and more. This is what @dirrty99 and I work so hard for! These smiles!! Nisha, Asher and Noah! Thanks @brenniakottefaru for giving us amazing family memories! # brenniakottefaru!"

Reacting to the clip, netizens swarmed the comment section with compliments, “Nice", one of them wrote. Another one commented, “Happy family❤❤❤❤!" Someone else said, “East or West sunny leone is the Best 😍❤️🔥!" A fan also stated, “Best family ever!!" Another one wrote, “You guys deserve it all! Much love!".

Sunny Leone made a memorable debut at Cannes. The actress attended the screening of her film Kennedy along with director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat. Even before its theatrical release, the movie created a huge buzz after it was selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her, the movie also features Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett and Pramod Sanghi in prominent roles. She will be next seen in the Quotation Gang. The upcoming film features Sunny Leone with an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sarah, among others. The crime thriller has been shot in scenic locations such as Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, promising an exciting cinematic experience.