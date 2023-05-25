Sunny Leone Gets Candid About Her Past at Cannes, Recalls 'People Would Say, You're Just Porn Star'

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress who paved her own way into Bollywood recently turned heads with her Cannes debut for Kennedy. In an interview, Sunny Leone who played Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial explained how the film changes people’s perceptions of her.

Speaking with Forbes India, Sunny Leone shared, “I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was."

She added, “People out there don’t always know how their comments or what they say or people who write these articles that are just nasty or people who don’t believe in you, they think the worst of you. You hide behind your smile going, ‘no, it’s okay, I’m going to push past this’ but deep down inside it does hurt your feelings and it does affect you but as an entertainer, you are not allowed to show that."

On the work front, she has collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in his upcoming crime actioner Kennedy. Even before its theatrical release, the movie created a huge buzz after it was selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her, the movie also features Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett and Pramod Sanghi in prominent roles. She will be next seen in the Quotation Gang. The upcoming film features Sunny Leone with an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sarah, among others. The crime thriller has been shot in scenic locations such as Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, promising an exciting cinematic experience.