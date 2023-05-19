Sunny Leone Gets Candid About People Bringing Her Past, 'My Main Focus Is To Ignore Everybody And...'

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress who paved her own way into Bollywood has faced her own share of struggles. In a recent interaction, the actress who will be making a debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023, opened up about being targeted for her past and how she deals with it.

The actress told Hindustan Times,"As long as I’m working and making money, I don’t really care what other people have to say. My job is to take care of me and my family and enjoy my work and be safe and be happy. My main focus in life when it comes to work is to ignore everybody and just do what I want. I think that when you can do it your way, it’s the best way."

She had previously spoken about the topic of quitting showbiz altogether. Sunny Leone had shared, “If I had taken everyone seriously since I got here in this country, I would have packed my bags and gone back home. I don’t think that I would ever quit anything. So that was never the problem. I don’t believe in defeat or failure. Sometimes we make mistakes and sometimes things don’t go right. There are many different variables and factors that go into making a film or a show or working on a campaign. There are so many moving pieces, and if it was a single person’s act of doing everything, that would be totally different."

She had further explained, “But there is no quitting in my vocabulary. There’s a time to pack up if you are a smart business person, but know when to get out when things are not working a certain way, and then you just move on and find something else to do."

On the work front, she has collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in his upcoming crime actioner Kennedy. Even before its theatrical release, the movie created a huge buzz after it was selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her, the movie also features Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett and Pramod Sanghi in prominent roles. She will be next seen in the Quotation Gang. The upcoming film features Sunny Leone with an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sarah, among others. The crime thriller has been shot in scenic locations such as Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, promising an exciting cinematic experience.