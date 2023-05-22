Sunny Leone Is Not Bothered About Fashion For Her Cannes Debut, 'Something That I Find Very Odd...'

Sunny Leone made her debut with Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. Then she went on to feature in films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. The stellar actress who paved her own way into Bollywood has faced her own share of struggles. In a recent interaction, the actress who will be making a debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Wednesday, shared how being ‘fashionable’ is not part of her agenda at the red carpet.

Speaking about the same, Sunny Leone told Film Companion, “I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It’s not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it’s (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film, the feeling that it’s been chosen by such a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.’ It just means so much more."

She also explained, “Something that I find very odd is the very first question people ask, ‘What are you going to wear?’ I don’t know, I am going to wear clothes? I just don’t know what it is. There’s always this requirement for somebody that it should be like this or like that. My main goal in this whole process is to retain as much as I do, who I am and how I feel I should look beautiful and not what other people think I should wear. I hope that comes across, and translates as, ‘That is something we know is in Sunny’s comfort zone and she feels great. I know if I will feel great in what I am wearing, I will be confident."

On the work front, she has collaborated with Anurag Kashyap in his upcoming crime actioner Kennedy. Even before its theatrical release, the movie created a huge buzz after it was selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her, the movie also features Rahul Bhat, Megha Burman, Benedict Garrett and Pramod Sanghi in prominent roles. She will be next seen in the Quotation Gang. The upcoming film features Sunny Leone with an impressive cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sarah, among others. The crime thriller has been shot in scenic locations such as Kashmir, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, promising an exciting cinematic experience.