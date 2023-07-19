Sunny Leone Looks Smoking Hot In Latest Video As She Flaunts Her Curves In Bikini; Watch

Sunny Leone has once again left fans awestruck with her latest smoking video on social media. The sultry diva continues to grab her audience’s attention with her mesmerizing presence and impeccable sense of style. In the video, which has gone viral, Sunny is seen flaunting her perfect curves.

In the video, Sunny Leone oozes oomph as she confidently flaunts her enviable curves in a stunning bikini. We can see Sunny running on a beach as she dons a bikini in yellow and red colour. “It’s always Sunny with Sunny!," reads her caption. Fans were seen dropping fire emojis in the comment. Well, the actress often shares her bikini pictures on Instagram which garners huge attention.

Watch the video here:

Recently, during the Varahi Yatra, a religious procession in Andhra Pradesh, popular Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan criticised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. This remark quickly gained attention online, prompting a controversial response from actress and politician Roja, who made an inappropriate comment about Sunny Leone. Roja’s comment comparing Pawan Kalyan to Sunny Leone caused an uproar on the internet and among Sunny’s fans. She stated that Pawan’s morals were akin to Sunny Leone’s and mocked his discussions on what he deemed as facts, likening it to Sunny Leone reciting ancient scriptures. Roja’s comment received backlash, particularly from Sunny’s supporters.