Sunny Leone Reacts To Mia Khalifa's 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative' Statement: 'Had She Read The Contract...'

Before kickstarting her journey in Bollywood, Sunny Leone had a successful career in the adult entertainment industry in the US. In a recent interview, the actor openly discussed her experience in the adult film industry and also spoke of her strategy of maintaining control over each project she took on.

Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa, who spent only three months in the adult entertainment industry before leaving it in 2015, recently made a statement revealing that she earned just Rs 8.75 lakh from her projects while the producers are still making hefty profits from her videos.

In a chat with Mid-Day, when Sunny was asked if she had a similar experience, she shared, “No, not at all. I worked with the best people. I have no horror stories. I read through every contract and corrected every single contract, so I was gaining something from it. I was in control of every single thing that I was doing. I do believe that in that industry there are different sides but from my perspective, I was in complete control. I saw it as a business. I saw it as a means to get to something else. It wasn’t free for all in my world. Everybody’s experiences are different, mine was totally different."