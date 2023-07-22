Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Sunny Leone Recalls Support From Aamir, Hrithik following 2016 Interview: They Said 'Proud Of You'

During the interview, Sunny Leone Sunny Leone handled the situation with grace and responded with dignity.

July 22, 2023

After a controversial 2016 interview, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Sonam Kapoor among others reached out to express support to Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone, who transitioned from the adult film industry and made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jism 2, has experienced a steady rise in her career. Despite often being cast in ‘item numbers’, she has won the hearts of the audience with her charm and wit in various interviews. One of the most memorable interviews took place in 2016, where she spoke with TV journalist Bhupendra Chaubey.

Following the interview’s broadcast, the journalist faced criticism for asking questions that were deemed sexist. However, Sunny Leone handled the situation with grace and responded with dignity, earning praise from many. In the interview, she mentioned that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan might have reservations about working with her due to her background. Interestingly, after the controversial interview aired, Aamir personally reached out to Sunny to assure her that he would indeed be open to working with her.

    • Looking back on the interview, Sunny recently shared with Mid-Day that many Bollywood celebrities reached out to her to show their support. She said, “There were a few people who heard about the interview or saw it and got that cringe and reached out to say ‘hello,’ which was really nice. Aamir Khan called me, Mr Anil Kapoor was one of them, I think Hrithik Roshan also called me, Sonam Kapoor as well. There were a few people, and all of them just said things like, ‘Proud of you’ and ‘Stay strong’."

    Sunny also discussed her approach to handling trolls and negativity on social media. When asked about the impact of hurtful comments, she said that she just doesn’t deal with it. If anyone manages to get through the layers of the defenses she has put up, then, of course, it hurts her feelings because no one wants to hear such rude and nasty things. However, for the most part, she chooses not to pay attention to it. “I have broken it down as to — they don’t know me, I don’t know them. They are completely entitled to their opinion and I just leave it at that… I can’t take what they say seriously because maybe they don’t take themselves seriously, maybe they are so angry with their lives. They are unhappy people, they have to say something bad about someone else," she said.

