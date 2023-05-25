Sunny Leone Sets Cannes Red Carpet On Fire, Slips Into Sexy Gown With Risky Thigh-high Slit | Photos

Sunny Leone walked the red carpet of the premiere of her film Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival and it was a sight to behold! The actress, who is playing a crucial role in Anurag Kashyap’s film, was seen turning heads in a nude-colour gown with a dramatic cape. The body-hugging outfit helped Sunny flaunt her curves while also bring the glam quotient on the red carpet. However, the dress featured a rather risque thigh-high slit, which Sunny pulled off with absolute ease.

The actress was seen keeping the look classy to the T, tying her hair into a sleek bun and keeping her make-up rather simple. Sharing the photos of her Cannes 2023 red carpet moment on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “The world premier of #kennedy and here is my gown!" The photos received much love.

“That look in the 1st pic damnnnn," a comment read. “Pretty as always ❤️" added another. Many also called her ‘hot’ and ‘sexy’.

As soon as she landed in Cannes, Sunny slipped into a gorgeous green gown and shared photos. Sunny decks herself out with magnificent Flavia Vetorasso jewellery to go with her stunning attire. The jewellery enhances her appearance by bringing some class and glimmer. Sunny chose to have free-flowing hair to embrace the lively summer vibe in Cannes. She even made the admirable decision to wear soft glam makeup.

Sunny Leone joined Kennedy’s lead actor Rahul Bhatt, and key supporting actor Abhilash Thapliyal at the premiere. Kennedy centres on an insomniac former police officer who was long believed to have passed away but is actually still working for the corrupt system and seeking forgiveness. At the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, it has been chosen for a Midnight Screening. It is one of the few Indian films chosen as official festival selections this year.