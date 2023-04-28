Sunny Leone Will Forever Be a ‘Baby Doll’ And This Clip Proves It All

Sunny Leone marked her attendance at an event in Dubai, where she set the stage on fire with her moves on her iconic track Baby Doll. The actress was spotted teaching the hook step of the song to the event host. Not only did Sunny showcase her smooth dance moves but she also impressed her fans with her glamorous appearance. Several videos and pictures are making rounds on the internet, featuring her grooving alongside the show host.

As per one of the videos, the moment Sunny performed the hook step of Baby Doll, the audience cheered loudly and expressed excitement for their favourite actress. The host was spotted following Sunny’s cue.

For the event, the Ragini MMS 2 star sported an off-shoulder silver sequined gown, featuring a thigh-high slit. A paparazzo account shared the video of Sunny’s performance on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Doll Sunny Leone amazing performance at Dubai’s first Fashion TV branded residence by Danube." Innumerable users in the comments section complimented the actress. A fan commented, “Sunny is damn cute." Another wrote, “Very beautiful."

It was just a few days back that Sunny Leone was spotted at the Mumbai airport, along with husband Daniel Weber. Carrying a denim-on-denim look, Sunny looked gorgeous as ever. She opted for a matching hat and left her straight tresses open. Daniel sported an all-black look, and the two appeared adorable as they posed alongside each other before entering the airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the period romantic drama The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon. Apart from this she recently hosted reality show Splitsvilla X4 alongside Arjun Bijlani.

Next, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Kennedy. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is all set to head to the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The action crime drama will reportedly be showcased as a part of the official selection for the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala. Apart from Sunny Leone, Kennedy features Rahul Bhat in the lead role.

