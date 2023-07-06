Sunny Leone's Hot Bikini Photo, Tamannaah Bhatia Expressing Excitement: Stars' 1st Posts on Threads

A new social media platform is in town! Meta has launched a new platform titled Threads, a competition to Twitter, and Bollywood stars are signing up. From Tamannaah Bhatia and Diljit Dosanjh to Mrunal Thakur and Sunny Leone, several celebrities have joined the platform. Check out their first posts below:

Sunny Leone:

The actress not only marked her debut on the platform by announcing her arrival but she also treated her followers with a bikini photo from a recent vacation. “Just setting up my thread," she wrote before she dropped the sexy bikini photo.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement of joining the platform. Her first post on Threads read: “I’m (Th)ready for this 💪🏻😉 #LetsGo."

Here’s a look at first posts of other stars on the platform:

Taapsee Pannu:

Parineeti Chopra:

Nakuul Mehta:

Others on the platform include Mrunal Thakur, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit, who are yet to share their first posts. A few other stars on the platform include Varun Sood, Masaba Gupta and Vikrant Massey.

Bonus:

Even News18 Showsha is on Threads!

What is Meta Threads?