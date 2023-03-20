Malayalam actors Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup have been roped in to essay the lead roles in the upcoming film, Written & Directed by God. While Sunny Wayne has proven his mettle with films like Kurup, Sara’s, Padavettu, and Appan, Saiju Kurup has won hearts with a series of movies including Saturday Night, Theerppu, Malikappuram, and Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan. Written & Directed by God is helmed by debutant Febi George Stonefield. Both Sunny and Saiju have announced their upcoming project on their individual social media handles. The intriguing and divine-looking poster has grabbed a lot of eyeballs from social media users.

The poster captures an open book placed on a table, emanating a golden aura. A bookshelf rack was placed behind the mysterious-looking open book which seemed to carry many secrets. The name of the film was written in dainty, golden letters, having a special emphasis on the word “God."

Written & Directed by God is produced by Sanoob K Yoousef, under the banners of Nettooran Films. Composer Shaan Rehman scored the music for the film while Bablu Aju has been assigned the role of the cinematographer. According to Asianet News, Written & Directed by God is supposedly based on true incidents. Billed to be a family comedy-drama, the Febi George Stonefield directorial is expected to be an entertaining watch.

Apart from Sunny Wayne and Saiju Kurup, Asianet News reports that Written & Directed by God also stars Jibu Jacob, Shiju Madakkara, Kottayam Naseer, and Sharan Raj in important roles. As per the latest reports, the film will be exclusively shot in Kerala’s Kuttampuzha and Kothamangalam areas. The release date of Written & Directed by God is kept under wraps.

According to the Cinema Express, Sunny Wayne after his popular stint in the critically-acclaimed film Appan, is currently busy shooting for his debut web series. Filmmaker Praveen Chandran will be donning the director’s cap for the first time in this untitled web show. Sunny is also a part of director Mridul Nair’s upcoming film Kasargod, starring Asif Ali in the lead role.

Meanwhile, speaking about Saiju Kurup, the 44-year-old actor also has a lineup of films ready in his pipeline, reports Cinema Express. He has been roped in for Porattu Nadakam, director Sinto Sunny’s Pappachan Olivilanu, Janaki Jaane by filmmaker Aneesh Upasana, and Sunil Ibrahim’s untitled film.

