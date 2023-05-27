Super Singer Junior Season 9 Release Promo Of Rameswaram Girl Kenly Sija

Super Singer Junior is a popular reality show that airs on Vijay TV. The show has separate seasons for children and adults. The show has been ruling the hearts of the audience for almost eight years. Now, the makers are coming up with the 9th season of the reality singing show for children. Reportedly, they have also conducted auditions across the state and picked 20 children to be a part of the show.

Vijay TV has now revealed the promo for the upcoming contestant of the Super Singer Junior Season 9. The video revealed a girl named Kenly Sija from Rameswaram. She belongs to a family of fishermen. In the video, she says, “I am Kenly Sija and I am afraid of rain. Rainwater will flow into our house regularly. My mother will be looking at the sea to see when my father will come. My songs are the only comfort for my mother. My wish and dream are to have a life without the fear of rain. To achieve it, my first step is the Super Singer Junior stage."

Advertisement

After seeing the promo for Kenly Sija, fans of the show became emotional and started supporting her. They want her to perform well and emerge as one of the winners of the show.

Playback singers KS Chithra, Mano, Ananth Vaidyanathan, and Malgudi Subha have been roped in to be the judges in the show. It also features a grand jury panel that mentors the contestants for their performances. Similar to its previous season, Super Singer Junior Tamil is also hosted by Makapa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande. The makers are planning to start the 9th season of the show on June 8, 2023.

In the last season of the reality show, Krishaang became the winner, Rihana emerged as the first runner-up, and Neha was the second runner-up. Super Singer Junior Tamil premiered its first season in February 2007, and since then, the show has been remade in four languages: Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.