Superman Casting Enters Crucial Phase, Top Contenders to Replace Henry Cavill Revealed

The casting for “Superman: Legacy," the highly anticipated first chapter of DC Studios under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran, is entering a critical phase.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the search is on for actors to portray iconic characters such as Clark Kent (aka Superman), Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor.

“Superman: Legacy" marks the first film under the Gunn-Safran regime at DC, making the casting process of significant importance.

Superman holds a special place for James Gunn, who sees parallels between himself and the character as an outsider who feels like an alien but also as the ultimate insider, akin to a superhero’s status.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has placed a significant bet on the superhero strategy, considering DC as the biggest opportunity for value creation.

According to multiple sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter, David Corenswet, known for his role in “Pearl," is considered one of the top contenders for the role of Clark Kent.

Jacob Elordi, who gained recognition for his role as a villain in HBO’s “Euphoria," is another name that has surfaced for the role of Clark Kent.

In the search for Lois Lane, several actresses have emerged as contenders.

Emma Mackey from Netflix’s “Sex Education" and Warner Bros.’ “Barbie," Rachel Brosnahan from Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Phoebe Dynevor from “Bridgerton," and Samara Weaving, last seen in “Scream VI," are among those being considered.

Notably, some of the aforementioned actors were not part of the initial considerations.

As per the report, the role of Lex Luthor seems to have a clear frontrunner in Nicholas Hoult, known for his role in “Renfield." Earlier, speculation has surrounded Hoult’s involvement in “Superman: Legacy" for several weeks.

Warner Bros. has not commented on the casting process, and insiders reveal that the filmmakers and studio have not reached a decision yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.