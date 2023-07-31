Superstar Rajinikanth Hugs Jackie Shroff At Jailer Audio Launch; Check Photos

Superstar Rajinikanth has been grabbing all attention for his upcoming action film Jailer. The film has already become the talk of the town. The makers recently held an audio launch event in which the actor was also seen. Apart from his Jacki Shroff also marked his presence. The event took place at Chennai’s prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Dressed in black, both Rajnikanth and Jackie exuded charm and style as they promoted the highly anticipated film. The crowd couldn’t contain their enthusiasm, showering them with applause and cheers throughout the event. The audio launch night for Jailer’s song ‘Allaparai Arambam’was a splendid affair, featuring performances and a big production that added to the glitz and glamour of the occasion.

Jackie Shroff received a heartwarming welcome from the Chennai audience, who eagerly embraced the Bollywood icon. This momentous event marks Jackie Shroff’s foray into the South Indian film world, as he made his friendly appearance at the warm reception. As the release date approaches, fans can hardly contain their excitement to witness this cinematic spectacle unfold on the silver screen.

Take a look at the photos here:

In the same event, Rajinikanth opened up about his battling alcoholism and called it biggest mistake of his life.

Speaking at the event, he said, “If there was no alcohol in my life, I would have served the society. Alcoholism is the biggest mistake in life," he was quoted as saying. He also added that if not for alcohol, he would have done far better in life and become a bigger star than he is today. This is not the first time he has addressed the alcoholism issue. In his film Kaala, his character loses his wife due to his carelessness after getting drunk. That was the first time the actor, who till then had used alcohol and cigarettes as style statements, showed them in a bad light.