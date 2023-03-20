Veteran actress Supriya Pathak became a household name after essaying the comedy character of Hansa Parekh in Khichdi. In her thirty-year career, the seasoned actress has proven her acting mettle by playing versatile roles on both the big and small screen. There is no doubt, the 62-year-old actress has inherited her talent from her mother and actress Dina Pathak. Notably, her villainous avatar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela has become one of her unconventional roles that has left an impression on the audience.

The actress has had her fair share of ups and downs in her personal life. The actress is happily married to Pankaj Kapur but before meeting the actor, Supriya got married impulsively when she was just 22 years old. The marriage failed and the actress then focused on her career. In 1986, Pankaj Kapur and Supriya came together for the film Naya Mausam. The film was never released but it served as the platform for the building of a friendship forever.

Pankaj Kapur was earlier married to Neelima Azeem. The former couple met in 1974 when they were beginning their career as artists in their fields. They welcomed Shahid Kapoor in 1981 but soon differences rose and the couple got divorced in 1984.

During those days, the rumour mills had talked several things about Pankaj Kapur and one of them was that he was an alcoholic. But these were busted once, Supriya got to know him and the power couple realised that they had a lot in common.

According to an article by Bollywoodshaadis, the duo was looking for true love. Pankaj Kapurwas always honest about his priorities. Supriya once said that she had no problems at all and that he was married before and met him with a clean slate. “He had made it clear from the beginning that his son Shahid meant the most to him," she added.

Supriya and Pankaj Kapur gave a second chance to their love and it turned out to be the best decision as they have been stronger than ever. The couple welcomed their first child Sanaah in 1990 and their second one Ruhaan in 1994.

