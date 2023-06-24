Supriya Pathak's Mother Was Against Her Marriage With Pankaj Kapur: 'She Said, He Will Leave Me'

Veteran actress Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur are one of the ideal couples in Bollywood. well, recently the actress revealed how her mother used to oppose her marriage to the actor and always said that she is making a mistake. In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, the actress opened up on many things including her bond with stepson Shahid Kapoor.

Supriya Pathan recalled that she had decided to marry Pankaj Kapur. She disclosed that her mother wasn’t very supportive of her decision to marry Pankaj Kapur, even until the last years of her life. She said, “My mother, till the last few years of her life, still tried changing my mind even after two children. She kept saying ‘he will leave you!". It has been there so many years, she kept telling me ‘he will leave you, you have made a mistake.’ I used to tell her I would manage."

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur got married in 1988 and have two kids, a son Ruhaan Kapoor and a daughter Sanah Kapur. She is Pankaj’s second wife. He was earlier married to Neliima Azeem and they had Shahid Kapoor.