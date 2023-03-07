Surekha Vani is one of the most prominent actresses in Tollywood. She has struck a chord with the audience with films like Aaradugula Bullet, Dirty Hari, Tej I Love You, and Achari America Yatra. Surekha tied the knot with film director Suresh Teja, who breathed his last in 2019. The duo has a daughter named Supritha. She is yet to make her debut in films, but Supritha has garnered quite a fan following. Thanks to her striking social media presence and glamorous appearances in several music videos.

The 21-year-old often shells out major fashion goals with her sartorial choices, leaving fans floored. Supritha shared a snippet of her stunning photoshoot, wearing an orange-hued dress, that captivated netizens yet again. She captioned it, “Eyes have a language of their own."

The picture captured Supritha in an outdoor setting, with a blurry background. She can be seen decked up in a red-coloured sleeveless dress. Supritha opted for minimalistic makeup, flaunting her flawless skin. She applied maroon lipstick and sported an on-fleek, perfectly sculpted brows, that accentuated her look further.

Supritha adorned herself with a striking emerald-gold embellished necklace. She teamed it up with small studded gold earrings, bangles, and rings, rounding off her chic avatar with open, slightly wavy brunette tresses. She struck a candid pose for the click, looking away from the camera.

Social media users were quick to laud Supritha. One user gushed, “Those eyes speak more than words," while another wrote, “Goddammit your eyes… like how? Soo pretty." Many went all hearts in the comments.

Supritha has walked right into our hearts with her mesmerising clicks, time and again. She is also a travel buff, and her gram-worthy pictures are proof. Not so long ago, she jetted off to Goa and shared a bunch of pictures on social media that attracted the attention of her admirers. Check them out here.

Besides uploading quirky posts, dance performances, and stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, Supritha also has her own YouTube channel.

