Suresh Gopi Joins Hands With Jayaraj After 17 Years For Oru Perumgaliyattam

Malayalam star Suresh Gopi, who is famous for his action roles, made his big debut in the year 1997 with the film Kaliyattam, directed by Jayaraj. The film was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello. A big commercial as well as a critical hit, Suresh Gopi’s critically-acclaimed performance earned him a National Award for his first film itself. Jayaraj received the Kerala State Award for Best Director for this film. Kaliyattam is considered a classic today; but despite the successful collaboration between Suresh and Jayaraj, the duo collaborated just one more time in the 2006 film Ashwaroodan. Guess what? The hit duo are back together after 17 years to collaborate on a new project together.

Jayaraj has now revealed that he will collaborate with Suresh Gopi on their upcoming movie, Oru Perumgaliyattam. The film is also based on the art form of Thayyam, just like Kaliyattam was. Jayaraj has revealed that Oru Perumgaliyattam is not a sequel to Kaliyattam and both films are not connected. Suresh Gopi shared a picture of himself in character for the movie, and Jayaraj also shared a video giving fans a glimpse of the shoot.

In a statement, Jayaraj said to the media, “We were both looking for a quality script to collaborate again and we are really delighted we have one. Everyone is happy with how the tale is developing as the shoot has begun. To produce what we all believe will be a milestone movie, we are all giving it our all."

Oru Perumgaliyattam will also star Shine Tom Chacko and BS Avinash of KFG: Chapter 2 fame. The team has not divulged any additional information on the project yet. Suresh Gopi has a number of high-profile action movies at various stages of pre-production. Highway 2, Lelam 2, and Chintamani Kolacase 2, all sequels to his prior popular films, are among the movies that have already been confirmed by him.

