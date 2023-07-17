Suriya Addresses Changing Criteria For Felicitation At The 44th Education Awards Ceremony

Legendary actor Sivakumar and his talented sons, Suriya and Karthi, were seen in attendance at the prestigious 44th award ceremony hosted by the Agaram Foundation and Sivakumar Education and Charitable Trust. The foundations, working hand in hand, are dedicated to providing education opportunities to underprivileged children across Tamil Nadu. Sivakumar, with his longstanding commitment, has been felicitating students who excel in the 12th-grade examinations for the past 43 years. Following in their father’s footsteps, Suriya and Karthi established their organisations to extend their support towards educating underprivileged children.

During the ceremony, actor Suriya took the opportunity to engage with the media and shared some insightful thoughts. He mentioned that the felicitation criteria had evolved. The highest-scoring students in the plus-two examinations were honoured previously. But the criteria have now expanded to include not only high achievers but also those who come from underprivileged backgrounds or rural and remote areas.

Suriya emphasized the transformative power of education, stating, “Lasting change can be brought about through education. Over the past 14 years, Agaram has enabled 5200 students across Tamil Nadu, particularly in coastal areas, hilly villages, and refugee camps, to pursue a college education."

He further explained that ongoing efforts are being made to collaborate with villagers and address the challenges of student enrollment and dropout rates in 30 schools.

Addressing the topic of dealing with negativity, Suriya offered valuable advice, urging individuals not to give importance to negative comments. He emphasized that dwelling on negativity wastes precious time and energy, advising people to move forward and focus on positivity instead.