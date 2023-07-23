Suriya Fans Celebrate as Kanguva First Glimpse Drops On His Birthday; Watch Video

Megastar Suriya is all set to star in the highly anticipated Kanguva. On his birthday, the makers recently revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film that features a rugged look of the actor.

In Kanguva, Suriya will portray two distinct characters, adding further intrigue to the already highly anticipated film. The production team is determined to wrap up filming before the year-end and aims for a release during the upcoming summer season.

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, promises to be an ambitious project as the storyline spans a vast period, ranging from the 9th century to the 21st century. The film is jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations and features the renowned Bollywood actress Disha Patani, alongside Yogi Babu, Kingsley, Kowai Sarala, Anand Raj, and other talented actors in lead roles.

The teaser has instantly gone viral. One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday Surya anna. ❣️🔥

#Kanguvaglimpse is just a piece but it’s giving a chilling & definitely movie will Spine thrilling experience for sure.

We are breaking Bones across the world for sure."

The music for Kanguva is composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, enhancing the film’s overall experience. Apart from that, the movie is set to be released in a 3D format and will be available in 10 different languages, reaching a broader audience across various regions. To build anticipation, Suriya had previously shared the motion poster of the film on his social media pages, generating considerable excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.