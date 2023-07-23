Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Suriya Fans Celebrate as Kanguva First Glimpse Drops On His Birthday; Watch Video

A Rugged And Intense Suriya’s Look Goes Viral   From Kaguva

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 07:33 IST

In Kanguva, Suriya will be having a double role. The makers dropped the first glimpse of the film on his birthday.

Megastar Suriya is all set to star in the highly anticipated Kanguva. On his birthday, the makers recently revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film that features a rugged look of the actor.

In Kanguva, Suriya will portray two distinct characters, adding further intrigue to the already highly anticipated film. The production team is determined to wrap up filming before the year-end and aims for a release during the upcoming summer season.

Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, promises to be an ambitious project as the storyline spans a vast period, ranging from the 9th century to the 21st century. The film is jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations and features the renowned Bollywood actress Disha Patani, alongside Yogi Babu, Kingsley, Kowai Sarala, Anand Raj, and other talented actors in lead roles.

The teaser has instantly gone viral. One of the fans took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday Surya anna. ❣️🔥

#Kanguvaglimpse is just a piece but it’s giving a chilling & definitely movie will Spine thrilling experience for sure.

We are breaking Bones across the world for sure."

The music for Kanguva is composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, enhancing the film’s overall experience. Apart from that, the movie is set to be released in a 3D format and will be available in 10 different languages, reaching a broader audience across various regions. To build anticipation, Suriya had previously shared the motion poster of the film on his social media pages, generating considerable excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts.

    • The World of Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

    As the filming progresses at a brisk pace, the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Kanguva boasts a mega-budget, as affirmed by Studio Green’s producer, Gnanvel Raja. He stated that upon witnessing the film’s motion poster, he realized that Kanguva was no ordinary project, but rather an extraordinary cinematic endeavour. The film’s exceptional visuals and production quality have contributed to the substantial budget, making it one of Suriya’s most significant undertakings to date

    first published: July 23, 2023, 07:29 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 07:33 IST
