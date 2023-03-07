Tamil producer VA Durai has produced many hit Tamil films like Ennama Kannu, Lootu, Pithamagan, Gajendra, and Naaikutti, under his production banner Evergreen International. The renowned producer is currently going through a difficult phase of his life due to his illness.

VA Durai has been keeping unwell since the last few months. His friend recently shared a video on social media, seeking help for his treatment. His condition has deteriorated due to a severe wound on his legs as well. He is in an extremely deplorable state and living at his friend’s house in Saligramam (Tamil Nadu). Tamil actor Suriya has come forward to help Durai.

According to reports, after the actor came to know about the condition of VA Durai he handed him Rs 2 lakh for treatment.

Suriya had essayed the role of a conman Sakthi in VA Durai’s film Pithamagan. Fans are hoping for more help from other lead actors of Durai’s production ventures, which might help the producer get the required treatment.

Durai’s fans were also shocked to know how an extremely successful producer like him ended up in this unfortunate state. He reportedly has no one to take care of him.

As stated in the reports, Durai’s film Pithamagan was a blockbuster at the box office and bagged a National Award too. Overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response to his film, Durai reportedly paid Rs 25 lakh in 2003 to Pithamagan’s director Bala. Durai wanted Bala to be the one to direct his next production venture too. In an unfortunate turn of events, the film didn’t materialise. Shockingly, Bala reportedly didn’t return the payment to Durai. Durai had to fight a legal battle with Bala for 19 years to get his Rs 25 lakh back. He even protested outside Bala’s office. Sadly, even after spending a significant part of his life in this battle, he achieved nothing.

Durai’s fans feel that this long-waged battle must have taken a toll on his health and rendered him helpless, physically and financially.

Durai’s last film Gajendra failed to thrive on its box office run. Its making was postponed for months due to his financial troubles.

