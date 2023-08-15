Suriya Refutes Mumbai Settling Rumours; Says 'Both My Children Are Studying There'

Suriya is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. He has had an illustrious career and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. Recently, there have been rumours that the actor will be shifting to Mumbai after he bought a 70-crore property in the city. There have been speculations that he has shifted from Chennai to Mumbai with his family for his son’s education and his wife, Jyothika, and his career.
At a Chennai event where he donated blood, the actor opened up on the rumours. He said, “You are saying on social media that I have settled in Mumbai. Nothing like that. Both my children are studying in Mumbai. I used to go there just to see them. By the way I am in Chennai."
Meanwhile, Kanguva shoot has been wrapped up. He shared the ‘title look’ for the film in April. Sharing a motion poster, he had written back then, “Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #kanguva." Back in July, on his 48th birthday, the first teaser of the epic creation was unveiled by the Tamil superstar. In a tweet, Suriya wrote, “Overwhelmed & humbled… will strive harder… thank you all for your kind wishes and the amazing response for #KanguvaGlimpse feeling blessed!! Special thanks to all my brothers and sisters for doing several welfare activities across the States. Heart-filled!"
It is scheduled for a 3D release across ten different languages. The first teaser is out in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Four more languages will have it soon.