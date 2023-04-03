Suriya Visits Keezhadi Museum With Wife Jyothika And Father Sivakumar, See Pics

Tamil actor Suriya has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his impactful performances. The 47-year-old, who was last seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, won the hearts of fans all over again. Besides giving his best in films, Suriya is also actively involved in various philanthropic activities. Recently, the actor and his actress-wife Jyothika visited Tamil Nadu’s newly inaugurated Keezhadi Museum, located in Sivaganga. The couple was also accompanied by Suriya’s father and veteran actor Sivakumar, along with their two kids, Diya and Dev.

During his visit to the Keezhadi Museum, Suriya expressed his delight and “pride" at the initiative, sharing pictures on Instagram with the members and authorities of the museum. He also tweeted about the same on April 1. His tweet gave insights into the rich Tamil heritage, dating back to 2600 years.

“Pride!!! Keezhadi implies that antiquity and continuity are the hallmarks of Tamil civilization. Let’s bring to the next generation the life of Tamils from 2600 years ago. This is the beginning of the Vaigai civilization of Tamils. New history will be written through excavation. Thanks to the Tamilnadu government for setting up a museum with an aesthetic sense and making the world aware that Keeladi is the motherland of Tamils. Everyone with children is welcome!" read Suriya’s tweet.

The pictures that Suriya dropped captured the actor, along with his wife, kids and father posing with the Keezhadi Museum staff. Dressed in a simple black shirt with a pair of olive green trousers, Suriya sported a smile, posing for clicks inside the museum premises. His partner Jyothika was decked up in ethnic wear, wearing an all-white kurta having subtle blue patterns that she teamed up with white palazzos.

The Keezhadi Museum has been constructed at a heavy price, costing crores of rupees. Rare and antique items found in the nearby excavation sites have been put up for display at the place, to give tourists a view of the ancient Tamil heritage.

The Keezhadi Museum was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 5. According to India Today, archaeologists found evidence of human civilisation here that dates back to the 6th century. The excavations were being conducted since 2018.

Suriya will next be seen in director Siva’s upcoming action drama tentatively titled Suriya 42. He has also been roped in for filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Vaadivaasal.

