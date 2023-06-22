Sushant Divgikr On Their 'Ground-breaking' Bollywood Debut: 'It's A Big Banner' | Exclusive

2023 began with a bang for drag icon Sushant Divgikr, who is popularly known as Rani Ko-HE-nur. In January, they became the first drag queen to represent India at Dragcon in the UK. A month later, they were a part of the panel in the India Conference at the prestigious Harvard University to speak about the transgender community. But Sushant has another reason to celebrate as they will be marking their big Bollywood debut this year.

As we celebrate the Pride Month, Sushant exclusively revealed to News18 that they are confident that their character in the film will blaze the trail and defy the age-old stereotypes surrounding transgender roles. Without divulging details, they told us, “All I can say is that it’s going to be very ground-breaking because you’ve never seen a transgender person play a character like this ever. It’s a big banner. I’m hoping it changes people’s perspectives as to how they look at us as artists."

Sushant, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 8, shared that they have been approached for films in the past as well. However, for them, the idea was to set the right kind of precedent with their choices. “I did get offers but if I’m going to play the characters that I got afraid to be referred to as while growing up, then activism makes no sense. I don’t want to just run my house by spoiling so many kids’ lives, which happened to me and so many of my sisters," said Sushant, who has lent their voice to the androgynous character of Cora in Marvel’s Wastelanders’s Star-Lord co-starring Saif Ali Khan.