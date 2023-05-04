Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story To Re-Release In Theatres

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Kiara Advani and Sushant Singh Rajput is re-releasing on theatres 7 years after its initial release.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 17:44 IST

Mumbai, India

M.S Dhoni Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher.
India’s most successful cricket captain and sports legend M.S. Dhoni is an inspiration to many, and for his fans here is some fantastic news - The big-ticket blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which bowled over audiences in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on 12th May across theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. SSR essays the role of Dhoni in the film.  ’MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain.

Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star, said, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket’s most magical moments on the big screen."

An official announcement of the same was made on Twitter. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will hit the big screen once again on May 12, 2023. Star Studios shared a tweet that read, “Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf “Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May (sic)."   

While the news is a matter of joy for Dhoni fans across the country, fans can also witness the magic of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput once again. The actor passed away back in 2020. His was last seen in the official Hindi remake of the coming-of-age American romance drama, ‘The Fault In Our Stars’. The film was released posthumously.  MS Dhoni: The Untold Story re-releases in theatres on 12th May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

first published: May 04, 2023, 17:41 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 17:44 IST
