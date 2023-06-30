Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI 'Still Awaiting' Deleted Chats, Posts From Facebook and Google

In a big development in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that they are still awaiting responses from Facebook and Google. In 2021, CBI sent a formal request seeking details regarding late actors’ deleted chats, posts and emails from the social media giants. With this deleted information, the agency plans to examine what might have really transpired in June 2020.

“We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalisation (because of this)," said a CBI officer, who wishes to keep his identity hidden told Hindustan Times.

This comes just a couple of days after the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharastra, Devendra Fadnavis, shared that the credibility of the evidence in the case is being examined and the investigation is still underway. “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police," he told Republic.

“Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," the politician added.