Home » Movies » SSR's Sister Shweta Shares Screenshot of His Message on 3rd Death Anniversary, Says 'He is Alive...'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him on his third death anniversary.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 13:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the late actor on his third death anniversary. On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home. His demise sent shockwaves across the country and the investigation of his death led to Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) getting involved. Three years on, fans fondly remember Sushant.

On his third death anniversary, Shweta also joined the fandom and remembered her little brother. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a series of photos featuring a photo of Sushant with his nephew, the books he read and a screenshot of a chat he had with her regarding a particular science-themed book.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now…. You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let’s live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive."

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares screenshot of her old chat with him.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares her cherish memories with the actor.

She followed it up with a video message for fans, urging them to ‘imbibe his qualities.’ Shweta, who is on a social media break, returned to the platform to speak about her brother and send out a message to fans. “If we want to keep Sushant Alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere, he is alive in us. #SushantISAlive #WeAreSushant," she wrote.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: June 14, 2023, 13:44 IST
last updated: June 14, 2023, 13:46 IST
