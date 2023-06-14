SSR's Sister Shweta Shares Screenshot of His Message on 3rd Death Anniversary, Says 'He is Alive...'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the late actor on his third death anniversary. On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home. His demise sent shockwaves across the country and the investigation of his death led to Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) getting involved. Three years on, fans fondly remember Sushant.

On his third death anniversary, Shweta also joined the fandom and remembered her little brother. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a series of photos featuring a photo of Sushant with his nephew, the books he read and a screenshot of a chat he had with her regarding a particular science-themed book.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now…. You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let’s live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive."

Advertisement

She followed it up with a video message for fans, urging them to ‘imbibe his qualities.’ Shweta, who is on a social media break, returned to the platform to speak about her brother and send out a message to fans. “If we want to keep Sushant Alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere, he is alive in us. #SushantISAlive #WeAreSushant," she wrote.