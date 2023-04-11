Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Slams Rhea Chakraborty for Roadies Promo, Says 'Tum Kyun Darogi'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty following the release of the latter’s promo video of MTV Roadies. Rhea Chakraborty is set to make her comeback on screen with the reality show Roadies Season 19. This marks her first official project after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant was dating Rhea at the time of his death.

In the promo released by the channel, Rhea, seen in a feisty look, says, “Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi… darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. (What did you think… I won’t return, I’d be scared? It’s time for others to get scared)." In response to the video, SSR’s sister Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, “Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage. WhoResponsible 4Delay InSSRCs is obvious." (sic)

While some have hailed Rhea Chakraborty’s comeback as a “fair chance", others trolled her. “I don’t understand why people are so prejudiced. Why drag any past hatred to an upcoming show. See her work in the show and then judge and hate," a fan said in her support. Another fan commented, “Comebacks are always bigger than setbacks". Meanwhile, Negative comments included viewpoints like “This season will be the worst of all" and “Worst choice of gang leader ever".

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was arrested by the NCB in September 2020 in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After spending one month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, she was released on bail in October 2020.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

