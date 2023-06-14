Kriti Sanon Shares Cryptic Post on SSR's Death Anniversary, Sara Shares Unseen Photos

Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan joined Rhea Chakraborty to remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversay. It has been three years since the actor died. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020, and his demise rocked the country. While fans mourn his death and remember him fondly, Kriti took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post seemingly about Sushant.

The actress, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a red heart emoji. Although she did not take Sushant’s name, fans understood that it was dedicated to Sushant. For the unversed, Kriti and Sushant worked together on Raabta (2017). Although the film did not perform well, the actors developed a strong and close bond on the sets of the film.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also remembred Sushant. Her first co-star in the Bollywood, Sara worked with Sushant on Kedarnath. The actress took to Instagram and shared photos from their first trip to the shooting location. In the first photo, the duo was seen seated in a helicopter, posing for a quick photo. In the second, they were busy reading their lines and preparing for a scene.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars💫

From Kedarnath to Andromeda."