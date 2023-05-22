Sushant Singh Rajput WANTED to Become 'Star,' Says Manoj Bajpayee, Reveals 'Wo Politics Nahi...'

Three years have passed since the unfortunate passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, but his fans still hold his memory close, filled with strong emotions. Although Sushant’s life and career abruptly ended, his influence on the film industry and the people he touched remains powerful even now. Recently, actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Sushant, expressed a similar sentiment, saying that SSR struggled with the challenges that come with stardom.

During an interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj said, “We developed a strong bond and he had immense affection for me. During our time on the sets of Sonchiriya, I would often prepare mutton, and he would join us all for a meal. We had no idea that he would take such a drastic step, but he did confide in me about his struggles."

The actor added, “Politics is always there in the industry, but it becomes more ruthless as you climb the ladder of success. Personally, I never had a problem with it as I am stubborn and thick-skinned. There’s not much competition if you want to become Manoj Bajpayee. But, if you aim to become a star, you have to face tough competition and even lobbying. He was more sensitive and couldn’t handle the politics and lobbying. He expressed his concerns to me regarding these issues, as they deeply affected him mentally."

During the interview, he said that the kind of roles he does, many wouldn’t. “Nawaz might do it, Irrfan would have done it, or maybe Kay kay Menon. These films don’t fall under the commercial category, so they often go unnoticed and don’t receive financial support. However, I must emphasise that you can’t always use this as an excuse. Don’t waste your energy. If you’re a talented actor, consider doing theatre; you can even earn money by performing on the streets," he said.