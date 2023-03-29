Sushmita Sen Blows a Kiss and Says 'Good Job' As She Wraps Up Taali Dubbing; Watch

Sushmita Sen has wrapped up dubbing for her upcoming web series, Taali. On Wednesday, the Bollywood diva took to her Instagram handle and announced the same with a couple of pictures and a video in which she was seen posing with her team Taali. In the video, Sen also said ‘good job everybody’ as she cheered for the team.

Along with the photos, Sushmita also penned down a heartwarming note and mentioned that she will miss working with team Taali. “Finally, completed dubbing & promo shoot for our #webseries #Taali. This beautiful #team will be missed dearly…what a soulful journey it’s been!!! (sic)," she wrote and ended her caption with her signature words, “I love you guys, Dugga Dugga."

Soon after Sushmita shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement for the project. “Can’t wait to see you in #Taali," one of the fans wrote. “Feels great to see you back at your work," another comment read.

Taali is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community. The series will present Gauri’s bond with her adopted child Gayatri. For the unversed, Gauri is the founder of Sakhi Char Chowghi which helps transgender people and people with HIV/AIDS. She was made the goodwill ambassador of the Election Commission in Maharashtra.

The first look poster of Sushmita Sen as a transwoman in Taali was released last year. In the poster, Sen was seen sporting a green and red saree while posing in a clapping gesture with a stern look on her face.

Later in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauri talked about Sushmita playing her in Taali and said, “One should think about how challenging the role will be for a woman with such stature. Because the role comes with a lot of taboo with which we live with. She has shown the courage to take it up. And she was my first choice."

