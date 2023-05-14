Sushmita Sen Celebrates 24 Years Of Motherhood With Daughters Renee And Alisah; See Pics

Sushmita Sen’s daughters frequently appear on her social media posts, with the actress regularly sharing photos and videos of Alisah and Renee on Instagram. On Mother’s Day, Sushmita Sen delighted her fans by sharing a series of images capturing the celebration at home. The photos feature Sushmita Sen relaxing on a sofa against a backdrop adorned with photographs and twinkling fairy lights. A few pictures in the carousel feature Sushmita Sen with her lovely daughters, creating a heartwarming family moment.

Sharing the photos, the former Miss Universe wrote, “Lunch cooked by Alisah, handmade gifts, customised games, tasty cookies. A wall full of pictures celebrating my 24 years of motherhood. A #mothersday made special with thoughtful gifts and moments that money can’t buy!!! #perrrrrfect. I am a proud Maa. Thank you, Alisah and Renee Shona, for making my heart smile. #sharing #happiness #love #belonging #celebrationoflife. I love you guys. #duggadugga." Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen embarked on her journey of motherhood in 2000 when she adopted Renee, a few years after her crowning as Miss Universe 1994. At the age of 24, Sushmita welcomed six-month-old Renee into her life. Later on, she expanded her family by adopting her second daughter, Alisah, raising them as a single mother.

Despite a heart attack earlier this year, Sushmita has been dedicatedly working on the upcoming season of Aarya. The actor was filming for the third season of the show when she suffered the health scare. She seems to be stepping up her game for the upcoming season by delving into the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu.

The actress plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen in the web series Aarya. Her character is a doting mother and wife who is forced to enter the drug business to protect her family after her husband is killed.