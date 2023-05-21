Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years Of Miss Universe Win With Her Daughters; See Photos

Sushmita Sen on Sunday celebrated the 29th anniversary of her historic win as Miss Universe in a touching celebration alongside her beloved daughters. Sharing glimpses of the heartwarming moments, Sen took to social media to express her joy.

In a series of stunning photographs, Sushmita Sen can be seen embracing the essence of motherhood. Accompanied by her beautiful daughters, Renee and Alisah, Sen radiates happiness and contentment as they celebrate the legacy of her Miss Universe triumph. The bond between the three generations is palpable, reflecting a deep sense of unity. “Thank you God!!!! The ‘universe’ conspires in your favour Alisah & @reneesen47. This journey of life with the both of you by my side…is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity," her caption reads. Fans also joined her in the celebration and dropped lovely comments.

One of the fans wrote, “You are a beautiful soul..May u be blessed always." Another wrote, “Mam you r superb."

Take a look at the photos here:

Sushmita Sen’s Miss Universe win in 1994 was a landmark moment in Indian history. She became the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe, making the nation proud. The actress on Saturday took a trip down memory lane and remembered the day she became the first Indian to win Miss Universe. She shared a photo when she was just 18 years old, and wrote, “This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe. The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today…29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines."

On the work front, Sen is looking forward to the release of the third season of Aarya, and the new web series Taali.