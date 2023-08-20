Sushmita Sen Gets Emotional As Fans Shower Love And Respect For Taali; ‘Thank You For Opening Your Hearts’

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series Taali. The show revolves around the struggles faced by transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. As the show continues to garner positive reviews from fans, viewers and critics, the actress penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.

Sharing a selfie, the actress wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! ❤️Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali On behalf

of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!❤️ The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes❤️ All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga ."

With Taali, Sushmita also intends to bring out a hidden side of Shreegauri that the world is unaware of. Lauding Shreegauri’s spirit, she shared in an interview with News18, “Gauri Sawant comes across as a person who’s very strong, articulate and no-nonsense which she is but there’s also a vulnerable side to her, a side to her she protects from the world. In Taali, I’ve shown that side. I want everyone to see who Gauri Sawant really is."