Sushmita Sen Gives Rohman Shawl a 'Kiss' While Sharing Their Hot Pic; Sparks Dating Rumours Again

When Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with her model-boyfriend Rohman Shawl in December 2021, it shattered the hearts of several fans who were shipping the two for a long time. Now after two long years, both Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been ruling headlines once again owing to their cute social media exchanges. In one such instance, the Aarya actress seems to be smitten by a picture with Rohman Shawl from one of their recent outings.

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram stories to drop a picture with Rohman Shawl, in which the two can be seen talking to each other in close proximity. The actress wore a sleek black outfit and Rohman complimented her in black T-shirt and trousers. Sushmita Sen shared the snap with a kiss emoji and the caption, “Nice picture @rohmanshawl".

Advertisement

Last month, Sushmita Sen was also spotted enjoying the company of ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The former couple was also accompanied by the actress’ daughter Alisah for what appeared to be a shopping spree. The Arya actress walked out of a shoe store in a casual red baggy t-shirt that was matched with black yoga pants, statement sunglasses, and a neat bun. She was followed by her daughter who chose a black top and high-waisted denim paired with sneakers for the outing. Walking behind was Shawl carrying what seemed to be shopping bags. He had helped Sen to get inside their vehicle and also shut her side of the door before getting into the car himself. The actress briefly interacted with the paps asking about their whereabouts prior to making her exit from the venue.

Advertisement

It was almost after dating for three years that Sushmita Sen announced her amicable separation from Rohman on Instagram back in December 2021. In an official statement, the actress shared the duo continues to remain friends. “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over the love remains," she wrote.

On the work front, she’ll reprise her titular role in the third installment of her hit web show Aarya.