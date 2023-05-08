HOT! Sushmita Sen Goes BOLD As She Poses in Sizzling Pantsuit, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is breaking the internet with her sexy appearance at a fashion event, which took place in Mumbai on Sunday. Sushmita Sen went bold as she suited up in a sizzling blazer featuring a deep neckline. The actress opted for a sleek hairdo with a bit of volume at the scalp and a wet finish through the lengths and ends.

Sushmita Sen attended the event with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah. A video of Sushmita posing for the paparazzi in front of her car has surfaced on social media, with netizens drooling over her sexy look. One user wrote, “She always carry a class that is incomparable." Another one wrote, “She is still hot and cool."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen seems to be stepping up her game for Aarya season 3 by delving into the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu. In a video shared by Sushmita, she can be seen practicing with Kalaripayattu trainer Sunil. The actor wrote in the caption, “You are amazing Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari. Huge love & respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu. Here’s to us & the preparation for #aarya3."

Kalaripayattu is a traditional martial art form originating in the Indian state of Kerala. It is believed to be one of the oldest fighting systems in existence, dating back over 3000 years. Kalaripayattu is a physically demanding practice that involves a combination of strikes, kicks, grappling, and weaponry. Check out the video here:

Advertisement

Despite a heart attack earlier this year, Sushmita has been sincerely working on the upcoming season of Aarya. The actor was filming for the third season of the show when she suffered the health scare. Her co-star Vikas Kumar, who plays the role of ACP Khan in the web series, had revealed to News 18, “We didn’t know at first about it… In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She finally came to know that it was a heart attack, and that’s when she shared it on Instagram. Till then, none of us, actors, knew about it. That’s how it should be because otherwise, it becomes noise. She didn’t want it that way. She wanted to tell the world herself."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here