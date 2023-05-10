Sushmita Sen Is Proud Of Her Daughter Renee As She Covers Adele’s Set Fire To The Rain

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee recently uploaded a cover of Adele’s hit song Set Fire To The Rain, which garnered praises from fans and well-wishers across the internet. The young starlet has now received a huge shout-out from her mommy dearest too. Sushmita shared a happy photo of Renee which was accompanied by her daughter’s melodious voice.

The video was also accompanied by a little note which read, From the first sound of her calling me Maa…to singing this song by @adele oh so beautifully…Her voice remains that of an Angel!!!❤️ So proud of you Shona @reneesen47 ❤️ #sharing #myheartbeat ❤️I love you guys!!! #happylistening #duggadugga .

Earlier when Renee uploaded the cover, she thanked her mommy for being the biggest strength and encouragement she needed. This has been one of my most favourite songs for a long time now… Adele is pure magic and singing her songs makes me so happy! ❤️ I hope you enjoy listening to my attempt Thank you so much @raghavtripathi and @rohittriipathi for helping me technically… you’re just the best duo Maa, thank you for being my biggest strength and giving me the encouragement to be my best!!! I love you ❤️ @sushmitasen47.

Have a look at the video:

Sushmita Sen has two daughters, Renee and Alisah. The Main Hoon Na actress often shares what she and her daughters are up to on Instagram. Earlier last year, Renee made her acting debut with Suttabaazi, a short film that released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier in an interview with NDTV, Renee opened about her mom and said, “My mom is really relaxed. She values discipline but we-Alisah and I-have our own space. She gives us that. She doesn’t pressurise us in any way. She is really motivating. I am so happy I can talk to her. Our relationship has changed now that we are in the same field."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for Aarya 3.

