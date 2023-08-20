Sushmita Sen On Viral Video Of Comparing Her To Aishwarya Rai And Priyanka Chopra: ‘Was Not Trying…’

Sushmita Sen is currently basking under the success of her recently released series Taali. Fans are lauding her performance. Amid this, she was in the news after a viral video of her comparing Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra surfaced online. The actress has finally reacted to it. As reported by ETimes, the actress revealed that she was shocked at the disgraceful question asked by a journalist.

As mentioned on the ETimes portal, Sushmita said that she was first shocked at the disgraceful question. The actress added that she was just stating the facts and was not trying to be humble. According to her, one must applaud what is amazing about others. Talking about the viral video in question, it shows a journalist asking Taali actress, “Aishwarya and Priyanka have achieved a lot. You have achieved a bit less, when compared to them.’ Responding to the same the actress said, ‘A lot less. In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very few people have." The controversial video garnered a lot of views on social media.

Talking about Sushmita’s new series Taali, the series revolves around the struggles faced by transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Thanking for showering so much love on the show, Sushmita shared a selfie and wrote, “This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!! The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga ."