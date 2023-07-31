Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Suffering Heart Attack, Says 'I'm Very Lucky To...' | Exclusive

In March this year, Sushmita Sen took to social media to share that she had suffered a heart attack. It happened while the actor was in Jaipur shooting for the third season of her hit Disney+ Hotstar series, Aarya. Sharing a video, she said that she had undergone an angioplasty and had a stent placed in her heart. But Sushmita resumed work soon after the treatment and wrapped up the shoot of her web show.

And now in an exclusive chat with News18, the former Miss Universe winner reveals that the health condition brought about a change in her and that she has chosen to take it to stride and look at life with a whole new perspective. “It was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side," she states. While it has made her more responsible, she has now learnt to value her life a lot more. “It doesn’t make me fearful now, instead I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful," adds Sushmita.

Not only did she wrap up Aarya season three but also completed another project titled Taali, whose teaser was recently unveiled. Taali sees Sushmita in a never seen before avatar as she plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in it. Speaking about it, Sushmita tells us that the series is her way of paying an ode to the struggles and triumphs of Shreegauri. “It was very empowering. And I am hoping that the honesty with which I have tried to portray the story of Gauri Sawant’s life, that honesty comes through, because it’s a tribute more than a performance, not just to her but to the whole community," she remarks.