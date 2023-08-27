Sushmita Sen Recalls Walking Out Of Akshay Kumar’s Film For Her Daughter: ’Knew This Is End Of My Career’

Sushmita Sen has come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven and commercial films to her credit. The former Miss Universe is currently basking in the success of her recent web series Taali. While speaking about the show, the actress revisited her journey, and revealed that there was a point in life where she believed that her career was almost over when she walked out of a film.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the actress revealed that left Akshay Kumar’s film midway for her elder daughter Renee who was extremely unwell and was hospitalised at that time. “Renee needs me to be there. She was not very well when she came into my life, she had a medical condition, a very severe one. So, I’m filming all the way in Canada with Akshay and Kareena, and it’s a multi-star cast, and I have this pressure."

She explained, “People as it is are saying she’s not going to take her career seriously because she has become a mother at 24. So, I have a point to prove. I must be there on time, I must do my job, no complaints."

She further added, “I got a call from Bombay, My father was babysitting Renee and he said she’s been hospitalized and is very serious. I took a flight back, and said, ‘I know this is the end of my career, I’m so sorry.’ They were very nice about it, at least superficially I think. But I left and I came back to my daughter and then saw her through one week of hospitalization and then ran back to say I’m ready for the job, but the damage was done."

Coming back to Taali, the show revolves around the struggles faced by transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. As the show continues to garner positive reviews from fans, viewers and critics, the actress had earlier penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.