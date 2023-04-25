Sushmita Sen Resumes Aarya 3 Shoot Post Heart Surgery, Says ‘She’s Meaner’

Susmita Sen will soon be seen in the third season of Aarya. The actress has resumed shooting for the same after recovering from a heart surgery. Sharing a video from her prepping mode on Instagram, the actress wrote, “She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. Aarya season 3 resumes shoot."

In the video, the actress can be seen acing her sword fighting skills. The actress recently flew to Jaipur to resume shooting. She had taken a break post her heart attack last month. Earlier, Sen’s co-star Vikas Kumar talked about the same when he told News18 Showsha, “In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She came to know about it later and then she told the world. That’s how we got to know. We just did one day of shoot and then we realised that we can’t proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affair, but we need to stop. So we stopped for a bit".

Back in February, Sen suffered the heart attack and in March, when she recovered, she took to her Instagram handle to share the news. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news. That all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga (sic)."

Helmed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama Penoz, which revolves around a middle-aged woman and her struggle to save her family while battling all odds.

Apart from Aarya 3, Sushmita Sen also has the highly anticipated Taali in her kitty, where the actress will be playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

