Days after Sushmita Sen survived a ‘very big’ heart attack, the Aarya actress has now resumed working out. On Tuesday evening, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen stretching, as ‘cleared’ by her cardiologist.

In the caption of her post, Sushmita Sen wrote, “#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologistâ€¦stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my “Happy Holi"…how was yours? I love you guys!!!(sic)"

Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen opened up about her heart attack by sharing a picture with her father. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," she wrote.

“Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️ This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!" the actress added.

Later in a live session, Sushmita revealed that she had 95 percent blockage in her main artery and mentioned that she survived a ‘very big’ heart attack. The actress also thanked her doctors for ‘saving her life’. “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery," she said and added, “It was a phase and it passed".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya 3. In the show, she plays a powerful protagonist who goes the extra mile to protect her family from criminals. The series is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’ and tells the story of a mother named Aarya (Sushmita Sen), who takes the route of the underworld after the death of her husband to save her children and family. Besides Aarya, Sushmita will also be seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community.

