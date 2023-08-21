Sushmita Sen Reveals Daughters Alisah, Renee REJECTED Her Marriage Idea: ‘Don’t Want A Father’

Sushmita Sen has been getting a positive response about her performance in the recently released series Taali. She is seen essaying the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the series. Well, the actress recently opened up about her daughters Renee and Alisah’s reaction when she comes up with the idea of getting marriage. The former Miss Universe, who has always been candid about her life, revealed her daughters’ completely rejected the idea and said we don’t want a father.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita replied to a question on if her kids miss a father figure? “Not at all. Because, they don’t have a father figure. You only miss what you have. If you have never had it.. the concept is… Now when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father’. But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! So we joke about that a lot. They don’t miss a father. They have Tata, my father and their grandfather. That is everything for them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man," she was quoted saying.

Sushmita Sen is a single mother. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.