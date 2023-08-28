Sushmita Sen Revisits Her Teens, Says ‘The World Was All About-Somebody Will Complete Me’

Sushmita Sen has come a long way in showbiz. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Taali. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is quite unapologetically honest about her love life, personal life and most importantly her relationship with herself. The actress recently opened up on her idea of love.

In a recent conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Sushmita was asked if she seeks validation like many women. The actress shared that she has learned to find happiness in her independence and respects her freedom in being her true self. “So the idea that I have been able to find happiness in this space is because I am also built that way. I believe in… nothing in life is more important than my freedom… very important to me. My freedom to be who I am, to choose the voice I want to speak with…," she shared.