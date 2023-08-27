Sushmita Sen Says Farah Khan 'Apologised' Cutting Her Scenes in Main Hoon Na: 'I Am Barely There...'

Main Hoon Na established choreographer Farah Khan as a successful director. The movie not only gained attention for its leading star Shah Rukh Khan but also for its strong supporting cast. One such standout performance was by Sushmita Sen, who portrayed the character of Chandani Chopra (Miss Chandani), SRK’s on-screen chemistry teacher and love interest. Sushmita Sen:s portrayal was loved by audiences. However, what many may find interesting is that even though Sushmita Sen’s scenes were reduced in the final edit, the actress still considers it a turning point in her career.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Sushmita Sen recalled that Farah Khan had apologised to her over call for snipping her scenes in the final edit, " Farah called me and said, ‘Sush, I have seen the final edit and I have to apologise to you, Shah Rukh of course has the role, Zayad, Amrita, everybody has a role, you are barely there. I am just like, ‘That’s ok Farah, you kept through the deal, I kept through. Don’t worry about it.’ But inside I was like, ‘Oh oh, I am barely there in the film.’"

She continued, “The screening happens at Film City and my phone starts ringing. The whole industry is calling. I hesitantly pick up the phone and Yash ji was like, ‘Kya kaam kiya hai bachche, I couldn’t take my eyes off of you. It’s just the interval and I hope you are there in every frame of the second half.’ I missed out on that. From that response, I knew something has changed. I didn’t go for the screening because I was feeling bad about being barely there. The role was still as small as it was but it was powerful enough and the reaction of the audience was so intense."