Sushmita Sen Suffered Heart Attack Day After Landing in Jaipur for Aarya 3 Shoot; Co-star Vikas Says 'None of Us Knew'

Sushmita Sen’s Aarya is one of the most loved web series. While fans have been eagerly waiting for season three of the Emmy-nominated show, Vikas Kumar - who plays the role of ACP Khan in the Disney+ Hotstar show, has exclusively informed News18 Showsha that the team is likely to resume shooting in Jaipur “very soon". For the unversed, the shooting was halted after Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

“A major chunk of season 3 is done. The show is Rajasthan based. There are some outside scenes that we have to shoot in Jaipur. We landed there, but unfortunately, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack. We didn’t know at first about it. Ultimately in a couple of days, we got to know, as she revealed it to the world," Vikas told us.

When asked if the co-stars were not informed about Sushmita’s heart attack, Kumar explained that it was because initially, even the actress herself wasn’t aware of it. “In the beginning, even she didn’t know what happened. Tests were done and all. She came to know about it later and then she told the world. That’s how we got to know. We just did one day of shoot and then we realised that we can’t proceed. By then, it was obvious that was not just a day or two affair, but we need to stop. So we stopped for a bit," he said.

Vikas further mentioned that even he was concerned when he got to know about Sushmita’s health and added, “When She finally came to know that it was a heart attack, that’s when she shared it on Instagram. Till then, none of us, actors, knew about it. That’s how it should be because otherwise, it becomes noise. She didn’t want it that way. She wanted to tell the world herself. We are just happy that she is doing much better now."

Vikas had texted Sushmita just a couple of hours before she announced her heart attack news on social media. “Coincidentally, I didn’t know but in the second half of the day she came live on social media and in the first half I had messaged her, ‘Hey, I hope you are doing good. We are waiting for you. Comeback stronger. Apne panje bahar nikalo’. A little Aarya-Khan exchange we had. She immediately replied, ‘Khan Sahab, soonest. I will be back’. But I didn’t know (about her heart attack). A couple of hours later she shared the same on Instagram. Then I got to know about it," Vikas said. He further shared that Sushmita is currently ‘exercising’ and ‘is looking forward to shooting for Aarya 3’ again.

Sharing an update on Aarya 3, Vikas Kumar revealed that more than 50 percent of the show has already been shot and what’s left are just outside sequences in Jaipur. When asked about his character ACP Khan, Kumar said, “I am not going to spare her (Aarya). In season two, ACP Khan took a bit of a backseat in terms of, he was just lying a little low" and added, “In season 3, let’s just say, he is a little more out there now. More proactive. Not taking a backseat."

Teasing further about the season 3 of Ram Madhvani directorial, Kumar assured that it will be the ‘raciest’ and ‘more thrilling’ than the previous seasons. “It is faster. There are more thrills. It is much much more eventful," he shared.

When asked about its release, Vikas said, “I don’t know. Hotstar would know. I guess, they will want to come out with it sooner than later. We will very soon be back and filming it."

