Sushmita Sen is one of the most glamorous divas in Bollywood. The former Miss Universe has cultivated a huge fan base through her charming personality, gorgeous looks and amazing acting skills. Now, it seems that her daughter, Renee Sen, also knows how to amp up the glamour quotient. Recently, Renee shared a beautiful picture of herself in a blue dress on Instagram. Renee captioned that post as, “Two weeks, three timezones." Die-hard fans of Sushmita Sen are delighted to see the growth of her elder daughter.

In June last year, Renee Sen shared another attractive post on Instagram. In the post, Renee was seen in a black monokini. Take a look:

It remains to be seen whether Renee will follow in her mother’s footsteps and make a career in showbiz. Sushmita Sen grabbed the headlines recently after she opened up about her heart attack. Last week, Sushmita revealed on Instagram that she had suffered a “massive heart attack". While sharing a heartwarming picture with her father, Sushmita wrote, “Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty is done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’."

Sushmita Sen is known for doing content-driven cinema. In her stellar career, Sushmita has worked in many hit films like Main Hoon Na and Biwi No. 1. She was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar web series Aarya Season 2. The thrilling web series got rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Now, Sushmita is working on the third season of Aarya.

In January, Sushmita confirmed that she was shooting for Aarya 3. The series revolves around the life of a single mother who is destined to run the criminal empire of her family.

The second season ended with Sushmita Sen’s character firmly in charge of her family business. It looks like Season 3 is all set to raise the stakes. Apart from Sushmita, the show also stars Sikander Kher, Virti Vaghani, Namit Das, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary, among others.

