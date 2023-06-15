Sushmita Sen’s Ex Rohman Shawl Talks About Them Dating Again, Says It ‘Doesn’t Matter’

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl may not be dating each other anymore but they are very good friends and it is very much visible on social media. The actress often shares pictures with him. However, it has sparked rumours of them dating again but in a recent conversation, Rohman opened up on this and said gossip doesn’t matter to him.

In an interview with Radio Mirchi, Rohman talked about speculations around him and Sushmita. He said, “We look good together. Doesn’t matter, we don’t live for people. You do your things, what people want to say, it’s up to them. You don’t have to answer anybody. We can’t keep on commenting on everything that people are saying. We live our lives, that’s it."

“To reach that level, even to be in a frame with her, I have to work a lot. Inshallah I will reach there someday," he replied. “I think when you really are fond of a person, you like everything about the. I dislike that she manages to beat me in chess a lot and I don’t really like losing," he also said during the conversation.

It is worth mentioning here that in December 2021, Sushmita announced that she and Rohman Shawl parted ways after dating for three years. She posted a picture of herself and Rohman, and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!!"

A few weeks back, a video was shared by Sushmita on her Instagram which grabbed immediate attention. In the video, we saw Sushmita and Rohman performing an intense workout as they also laughed, clapped, and high-fived. In another video, Sen’s daughter Alisah also joined them.